Woman Found Near Afton Identified

UPDATE:

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that the body of a woman recovered from the waters of Grand Lake on Thursday, January 19, was that of Susanna Nichole Cameron, 52, from Colorado.

The body of a 52-year-old woman has been recovered from Grand Lake near Afton. The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release that the woman’s body was found in about 5 feet of water on Thursday morning (1/19). Police say they were called about 9:30 a.m. after the woman disappeared near the Tera Miranda Marina in Afton and her body was found near a dock shortly after officers arrived. The woman’s name has not been released. Her body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.