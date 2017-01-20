MO Gun Sales Increase

Gun sales in Missouri are seeing a spike while the number of permit applications fell, thanks to a new law that no longer requires residents to have a permit when carrying a concealed firearm. The number of permit applications in Jasper County has dropped a total of 94 percent after the Legislature moved to get rid of the concealed-carry permit requirement in May. Permits are still available to gun owners wanting to travel to other states with different rules or those who want gun safety education.