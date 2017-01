Nine new Joplin Police officers received their badges Friday night (1/20). The annual badge pinning ceremony took place at City Hall. Family members or friends pinned the badges on the new officers’ uniforms. The new officers are: Zach Goodwin, Joel Taber, Brian Leeper, Micah Flemming, Katherine Ivie, Kenneth Braun, Jake Vinoverski, Brenden Richardson and Brandon Dunker.

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart











Having a little trouble..





< >