Joplin firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex Thursday afternoon (1/19). Crews responded to 3234 South Missouri Place around 4:50pm. The fire was contained to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighters woke up a sleeping resident in the other unit and got that person out safely. It turns out the resident of the unit where the fire started was heating oil on the stove, got an emergency call and had to leave, and left the oil burning.