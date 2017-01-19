Woman’s Body Found At Marina Near Afton

January 19, 2017 State and Local News Leave a reply
Body Found

The body of a 52-year-old woman has been recovered from Grand Lake near Afton.  The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release that the woman’s body was found in about 5 feet of water on Thursday morning (1/19). Police say they were called about 9:30 a.m.  after the woman disappeared near the Tera Miranda Marina in Afton and her body was found near a dock shortly after officers arrived.  The woman’s name has not been released. Her body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.