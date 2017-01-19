MO Real ID

Airport, trucking and business officials all are urging Missouri lawmakers to change state driver’s license laws to comply with federal identification requirements.

A Senate committee heard testimony Thursday (1/19) on legislation that would allow two options for driver’s licenses – one that complies with the federal Real ID act and another that doesn’t.

Missouri law currently prohibits the state from complying with the 2005 Real ID law, which set tougher proof-of-identity requirements in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. That state law was passed in 2009 amid concerns that Real ID requirements infringed on personal privacy.

Driver’s licenses from Missouri and other non-compliant states will no longer be accepted as identification at airports starting Jan. 22, 2018.

The Senate panel is to vote next week on the legislation.