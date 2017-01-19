Kansas Crossing Contest For Advertising Jingle

Barry Manilow got started in show business by writing commercial jingles. You could do the same. Kansas Crossing Casino is holding a contest for an advertising jingle, which could be used in their advertising. Kansas Crossing spokesman Garion Masterson tells News Talk KZRG what they’re looking for.

“An original composition, 30 seconds in length, any genre. It just needs to be catchy and really illuminate some positive vibes to really get people excited about the experience at Kansas Crossing. We really want to push that local feel and we want to ask people to help us author the anthem that we hope to use for our advertising and promotions going forward.”

The winner will receive a $2500 prize. The deadline to enter is January 31st. There’s more information at: kansascrossingcasino.com/author-anthem-contest