Joplin Police Badge Pinning Ceremony

The newest members of the Joplin Police Department will get their badges Friday night (1/20). Captain Rusty Rives with Joplin Police tells News Talk KZRG about the badge pinning ceremony.

“It’s for the new officers that are coming out of their classroom style teaching and will be going into field training.”

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart will present the nine new officers with their badges. The ceremony is at 6pm Friday at the Joplin City Council chambers at City Hall. The public is invited to this ceremony.