Four people were injured in a two car accident in Lawrence County Wednesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Tammy Stephens of Verona failed to stop at a sign at Farm Road 1180, a mile south of Aurora, and pulled into the path of 35-year-old Amanda Hall of Aurora. Stephens sustained serious injuries. Hall, and a passenger in her vehicle, 8-year-old Addison Hall, as well as a passenger in Stephen’s vehicle, 4-year-old Ayvri Cook sustained minor injuries.