Code Red Alert For O+ & O

Recent winter storms have caused a problem with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ blood supply. Chris Pilgrim with the Blood Center tells News Talk KZRG there’s a Code Red Alert, meaning less than a one day supply on hand, for two blood types.

“That’s type O positive. O positive donors are on a code red alert right now. So are O negative blood types. We need both of those very badly.”

Pilgrim says there’s also a Code Yellow Alert for A positive and B negative blood types, meaning there’s less than a two day supply for those blood types. The CBCO’s Northpark Mall donation center in Joplin is open weekdays from 11am to 6pm.