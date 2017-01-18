MSSU President Talks Possible Tuition Increases and Loss Of Dental School









In the wake of a $1.2 million funding cut to the future dental school on the campus of Missouri Southern State University, MSSU President Dr. Alan Marble tells News Talk KZRG long-term issues with reduced state revenue could have an impact on student tuition. “There are very few options, you really just have two choices. State appropriations or tuition, so at some point, I do anticipate a tuition increase.”

Marble went on to say he’s hopeful money for the dental school will be added to Missouri Southern’s core funding so the project can move forward.

“It’s only on hold until we can get the money restored, and put in our core budget. That has to be the ultimate outcome. We’re going to do the dental school in both UMKC and Missouri Southern, so they both have to have the money in their core budget so it’s not easily cut in the future.”

Governor Greitens cut the funding as part of an effort to balance the state budget.