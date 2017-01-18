MO Lawmakers Review Anti-Abortion Law Proposal

Missouri lawmakers are reviewing a proposal to permit “alternatives to abortion” centers to engage in religious practices and speech without government interference. The measure is meant to block ordinances, such as one being considered in St. Louis, which would penalize the centers for refusing to hire people who might recommend an abortion. Diane Vaughn with Thrive St. Louis says the ordinance violates her organization’s freedom of speech rights.

“By providing abortion coverage for Thrive employees, it would be contradictory and hypocritical when we don’t refer our clients to an abortion provider.”

Critics of the legislative proposal say it gives special privileges to “alternatives to abortion” centers.