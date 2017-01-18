Mercy Hopsital’s Smallest Newborn Celebrates Milestone

Alex Duke’s daughter Kyndall is the smallest baby born Mercy Hospital since it opened in March of 2015. Little Kyndall was born nearly three months early in October, weighing just 1.5 pounds. She has celebrated Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas in the Mercy NIC-U, but Duke tells NewsTalk KZRG, she’s thankful about a special date Kyndall celebrated this week.

“Her due date was January 15th, her original one,” Duke says. “So she’s reached that milestone.”

Duke says her daughter has had a long road to recovery, but she’s hopefully that Kyndall won’t be spending any more holidays in the hospital. Kyndall now weighs more than four pounds and Duke says her wish is that Kyndall will celebrate Valentine’s Day along with the rest of her family at their home in Pittsburg.