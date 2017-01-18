Joplin City Council Approves $24 Million For Redevelopment Projects

Redevelopment in Joplin’s tornado zone took a step forward Tuesday (1/17) as the Joplin City Council approved using $24 million in disaster recovery Community Block Grants for infrastructure projects in the tornado zone and at 20th and Main. Joplin director of planning, development and neighborhood services Troy Bolander tells News Talk KZRG the projects are ready to go.

“Now we’re going into a different mode of operation, which is construction. So the citizens will see a lot of construction projects in the next couple of years.”

Bolander says most of the infrastructure work will be done in an area bordered by 22nd Street on the north, Main Street to the east, 32nd Street to the south and Maiden Lane/McClelland Blvd. to the west. He says work on the projects will begin in the spring.