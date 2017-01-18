Joplin Airport Upgrades Airplane

Bigger Planes are coming to Joplin. On Tuesday the Joplin Regional Airport announced American Airlines will start using the CRJ 700 aircraft for flights to Joplin to Dallas-Fort Worth. The plane seats 20 additional passengers compared to the current jets used. Then in April, American will again move to a larger CRJ 900 model. Airport Manager Steve Stockam tells News Talk KZRG, the change will have a definite impact on travelers.

“Literally within about four months, we’ll see 60 additional seats per day out of Joplin.”

Aside from the added seats, the new aircraft also feature the option of a first-class cabin not available with the current aircraft used at the airport.