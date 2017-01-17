UPDATE: Carthage Girl Killed By Gunfire Identified

Update:

Here’s an update to a story News Talk KZRG has been following. Carthage Police have released the name of the child that killed by accidental gunfire in her home last Friday. Chief Greg Dagnan has identified 10-year-old Sa’nya LaTrinity Faith Hill as the shooting victim. Two other juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and their names will not be released. Police are not releasing any further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting while the incident is under investigation.

Original Post:

A 10-year-old Carthage girl was killed by an accidental gunshot Friday. Police were called Friday afternoon to the home on James Street in reference to a child that had a gunshot wound and was unconscious. Officers rendered aid to the girl until Fire and EMS crews arrived. The child was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin in critical condition, but later died.

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells News Talk KZRG that it appears to be an accidental shooting at this point, but will release more information on Monday. The name of the victim and those involved have not yet been released.