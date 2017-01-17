MO House Passes Limits On Lobbyist Gifts

A bill setting limits on lobbyist gifts to elected officials will move to the Senate from the Missouri House.

House members voted 149-5 on Tuesday (1/17) in favor of a proposal to ban gifts to individual elected officials, with some exceptions.

The bill prohibits all lobbyist presents to elected officials except for flowers, honorary plaques and catering meals at some events.

Under the current law, lobbyists are able to give unlimited gifts to elected officials. Last year, that included tickets to Beyonce concerts.

The restrictions are in line with promises Governor Eric Greitens made on the campaign trail.

Greitens took office earlier this month. On his first day in office, he banned executive branch employees from accepting gifts from lobbyists.