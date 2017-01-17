Jasper County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is now taking applications for its 13th citizens academy. Sessions will be held Thursday nights beginning February 16th through May 11th. Sergeant Craig Davis with the Sheriff’s Office tells News Talk KZRG about the citizens academy.

“The citizens academy was designed to give citizens an inside look of the Sheriff’s Office day to day operations.”

You’ll learn about the SWAT team, K9 unit, courthouse operations and more. The citizens academy is free of charge, but space is limited. For an application form, click on this link: http://www.jaspercountysheriff.org/CitizenAcademy.html