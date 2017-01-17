Group Protests Repeal of Obamacare

The Missouri Heath Care For All organization held protests throughout the state on Tuesday, including Joplin. Members of the group held signs along Rangeline in Joplin protesting plans by members of Congress and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” Regional Organizer Dottie Elbert spoke to NewsTalk KZRG about why her group does not support a repeal of the ACA.

“This puts the health of many people here in Joplin and Southwest Missouri at risk,” Elbert says. “We’re here to urge Congress to change this irresponsible plan before it’s too late.”

Asked about President-elect Trump’s pledge to provide insurance to all Americans, Elbert says the current law should not be repealed without a new plan already established.

The Joplin demonstration was one of seven protests organized on Tuesday in the Show-Me-State.