Greitens’ State Of The State Speech

Republican legislative leaders are planning to get to work quickly on some of the priorities outlined by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in his first State of the State address.

In a nearly 40-minute speech Tuesday night (1/17), the new Republican governor said Missouri could grow its economy by limiting union powers and liability lawsuits against businesses, cutting state regulations and revamping its tax laws.

House Speaker Todd Richardson praised the focus on the economy, particularly on growing jobs and wages.

The House plans to begin debate Wednesday (1/18) on a right-to-work measure barring mandatory union fees.

Most Democrats oppose right-to-work. But some Democrats did applaud Greitens’ comments about improving wages and educational opportunities.

Greitens succeeded term-limited Democratic Governor Jay Nixon last week.