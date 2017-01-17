Beshore Honored With MLK Drum Major Of Service Award

On Monday the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Southwest Missouri presented local arts advocate Sharon Beshore (Bee-Shore) with the Martin Luther King Drum Major of Service Award for her volunteer efforts to promote fine arts in Southwest Missouri.

Beshore serves as the Chairman of Connect2Culture comunity arts agency. Beshore tells NewsTalk KZRG she’s honored by the award.

“It’s an honor the award is named after Martin Luther King,” Beshore says. “He thought so much of the importance of service an volunteering to help individuals and communities.”

The award was presented at a ceremony in conjunction with the MLK Day holiday at the Independent Living Center in Joplin. The award is meant to highlight volunteers who perform extraordinary service but seldom receive recognition.