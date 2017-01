A new soup kitchen has opened in Pittsburg. The Lord’s Diner, located on North Locust Street, will be open 365 days a year from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer a free meal to anyone in need. More than a hundred people turned out for the grand opening on Sunday. The Pittsburg location is the fifth for The Lord’s Diner, which has been operating for 14 years in Wichita. If you’d like to donate your time or supplies, get the details here or follow them on Facebook.