East Newton Explores Four-Day School Week

The East Newton School District is exploring the idea of a four-day school week as a way to reduce costs. Superintendant Todd McCrackin says reduced state funding in conjunction with reduced enrollment has forced the district to explore ways to reduce expenses in its budget.

McCrackin says there are two ways the four-day work week will reduce expenses. The first area is transportation, where fewer school days would reduce the amount of bus routes run each week. McCrackin says the shorter week would also reduce the amount of money the district spends on substitute teachers.

McCrackin also says the district will survey parents for feedback on the proposal. NewsTalk KZRG asked McCrackin about possible childcare concerns with the shorter work week.

“In the research that we have done with some of the surrounding school districts and some school districts in Missouri, that was one of the big concerns,” McCrackin says. “It became a non-issue is what was reported back to us.”

McCrackin says information from those other school districts found that when they know ahead of time about the shorter week, they were able to secure child care arrangements.

McCrackin says aside from the four-day school week, the district has other options to reduce expenses. He says the district will eliminate some staff positions through attrition after scheduled retirements. He also says a new solar panel project will reduce the amount the school district spends on monthly utility bills.

McCrackin went on to say that at this point there is no danger of any extracurricular or fine arts programs in danger of being eliminated in order to reduce expenses.