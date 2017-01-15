Some KS Lawmakers Want To Stop Concealed Carry On Campus

A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges. The proposal would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from a law that allows guns in public buildings. That exemption will otherwise expire July 1. Supporters of allowing campuses to ban concealed guns are hopeful because the Legislature is more moderate than it was when the law passed in 2013. The National Rifle Association says it won’t support the bill.