One Dead, Four Hurt In Aurora Crash

A man from Monett is dead and four other people were injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday afternoon (1/14) in Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Michael Blake tried to make a u-turn on Highway 60 and was struck by a pickup driven by 60-year-old William Lawson of Washburn. Blake died at the scene. Lawson and passenger 61-year-old Barbara Lawson of Washburn were taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries. Two passengers in Blake’s car, 15-year-old Dakota Blake of Stella and 21-year-old Cassidy Bray of Springfield were taken to area hospitals with moderate injuries.