Carthage Girl Killed By Gunfire

A 10-year-old Carthage girl was killed by an accidental gunshot Friday. Police were called Friday afternoon to the home on James Street in reference to a child that had a gunshot wound and was unconscious. Officers rendered aid to the girl until Fire and EMS crews arrived. The child was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin in critical condition, but later died.

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells News Talk KZRG that it appears to be an accidental shooting at this point, but will release more information on Monday. The name of the victim and those involved have not yet been released.