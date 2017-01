An Arma man has been arrested, in connection to the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in late December. Pittsburg Police allege 29-year-old Shane Braman assaulted the 21-year-old employee at a home on South Broadway with pepper spray on December 21st. The victim was able to run away on foot, and didn’t report any money stolen or further injuries. Braman was arrested on Friday for aggravated robbery. He’s being held in the Crawford County jail on a $50,000 bond.