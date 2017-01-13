Stolen Car Crashes Into Hotel

A Joplin man is in custody after allegedly striking a police officer with a stolen car before crashing it into a local hotel early Friday morning. At approximately 4:30 am Joplin Police noticed a 2003 Acura MDX that had been reported stolen approximately two hours earlier. The vehicle was parked at the La Qunita Hotel on Rangeline with 42-year-old Kevin McMillan sleeping in the car.

When officers attempted to contact McMillan, he started the car and attempted to flee striking an officer with the vehicle. Police say McMillan then crashed the stolen vehicle into the side of the hotel causing damage to the building.

McMillan was arrested and is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail pending charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree out of Jasper County and charges of Tampering in the 1st Degree, Assault 2nd on a law enforcement officer, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage 1st degree, Driving while Intoxicated, Driving while Revoked, and Careless Driving out of Newton County.

The officer was not injured during the event.