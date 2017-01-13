Critical Blood Shortage

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says recent weather-releated cancellations of mobile blood drives has resulted in nearly 500 lost donations. CBCO spokesman Chris Pilgrim says the impact of the lost donations is evident.

“We’re reaching a crtical level on Type O Positive, Type O Negative, and Type A Positive blood,” Pilgrim says.

Pilgrim says the CBCO had multiple mobile blood drives scheduled for Friday, January 13th, but were forced to cancel because the drives were scheduled to take place at area schools that closed due to the inclement weather.

Pilgrim says increased donations at one the four regional donor centers can help offset the shortages due to the canceled mobile events. The CBCO’s Joplin donor center in Northpark Mall is open weekdays from 11 to 6.

More information can be found at www.cbco.org