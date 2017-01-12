William Marshall Johnson Wanted By Oklahoma Law Enforcement

The Fairland Police Department, in conjunction with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, is hoping public can assist in locating William Marshall Johnson (aka “Marshall”). Mr. Johnson currently has multiple active felony arrest warrants. He is also a “Person of Interest” in several residential and business burglaries in the Fairland, Ottawa and Delaware County area. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Johnson is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.