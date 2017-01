A Stillwater man was seriously injured after being struck by a motorist while walking along Highway 43 late Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Bosephus Wing was struck around 10:45 p.m, two miles north of Southwest City. Wing was transported to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pick-up, 56-year-old Peter Walter of Anderson was uninjured and not charged with any crime.