One Home Destroyed, Veteran Home Evacuated Due To Grass Fire Along I-44

January 12, 2017 Featured Slider, State and Local News Leave a reply
A grass fire in Lawrence County that started on I-44 destroyed one home and caused the temporary evacuation of the Mount Vernon Veterans home yesterday afternoon. Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay says the fire started around 2:00 pm in the median near mile marker 45. The fire jumped the north side of the interstate and destroyed a mobile home. Staff from the veterans’ home used school buses to help evacuate residents as a precaution. Fire crews from eight departments helped extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross has responded to help the family who lost their home in the fire.

