Empire-Liberty Announces David Swain As New President

David Swain has been named President of Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central effective February 1st. Empire CEO Brad Beecher will step down from his position on March 31st. Swain will oversee the operations and leadership of the Liberty Utilities Central region.

Swain has 37 years of utility experience. Most recently he was President of Liberty Utilities – New Hampshire where he led Energy North and Granite State Electric. He previously served as President for Liberty Utilities operations in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. He began his career in Vandalia, Illinois, working for United Cities Gas Company. In 1997, he became the Division Operations Manager for Atmos Energy Corporation, one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.