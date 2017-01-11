New-Mac Preparing For Storm

Although a winter ice storm is not projected to hit the four-states until Thursday night, New-Mac Electric Cooperative has been a staging a response to the storm three days. NewsTalk KZRG talked to New-Mac Electric’s Mark Rakes who says preparation is the key.

“We have supplies, resources, manpower, equipment,” Rakes says. “They are all put in place. They’d been starting to put in place as of this last Monday. In the event we need them, they can all be here in the matter of a few hours.”

Rakes says New-Mac will be able to utilize workers from neighboring co-ops as part a plan to lend a hand during events like severe ice storms. New-Mac provides electricity to 17,000 homes and businesses in five southwest Missouri counties.