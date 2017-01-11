MO Republicans Propose Change To Medicaid System

Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri are proposing to overhaul the state’s Medicaid system without waiting for President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress to act first. A Senate committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would direct the state Department of Social Services to seek a “global waiver” from federal Medicaid requirements to remake the state’s program. Senator David Sater of Cassville, the bill’s sponsor, says the intent is to ask the federal government to provide Missouri’s Medicaid money as a block grant, giving the state greater flexibility over how to spend it. Sater said he plans to bring the bill up for a committee vote next week.