Local Sheriff Clears Confusion About New Missouri Gun Laws

A new year means new laws, and that also could mean some confusion. Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser joined the KZRG Morning Newswatch to clear up the misconceptions about Missouri’s open and concealed carry gun laws.

“The places that you had to have a permit to carry before, you can now carry without a permit. There’s a list of places that are restricted areas like the airport, hospitals, schools, county government buildings, police stations- places that like that that are still prohibited for conceal and carry, just like before when you had to have a permit.”

Kaiser is still recommending that you get your CCW, for a variety of reasons.

“Carrying a concealed weapon is a big responsibility. First, I would recommend getting some training on how to use that firearm, and some education on when it’s appropriate to use deadly force. Secondly, the permit is required if you want to carry it out of state. You won’t have reciprocity in a lot of states for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.”

The Castle Doctrine was also expanded, allowing guests in your home to use deadly force in self-defense. Sheriff Kaiser says the revision offers some additional legal protection.

“You’ve always had the right to protect yourself against imminent threat of serious injury or death, no matter where you’re at. Basically the law change was put in place to offer a little civil protection as well.”

