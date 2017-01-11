Empire Withdraws KS Rate Case

Empire District Electric has withdrawn its pending rate case before the Kansas Corporation Commission. The utility withdrew its case as a condition of the commission approving the company’s recently completed merger. The Joplin-based utility is now seeking an update on a rider currently on Kansas customers’ bills. They involve costs from the company’s unit at its Riverton plant, and costs from an air quality program at its Asbury power plant. If approved, the change would increase an average customer’s monthly bill by $5.50. Company spokeswoman Julie Maus says the increase could take up to seven months to be implemented.