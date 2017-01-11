Empire Crews On Stand-by In Event Of Ice Storm

Empire District Electric is preparing for the worst in the event of an ice storm this week. Forecasters are predicting ice and freezing rain across the Four States from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. Empire’s Julie Maus tells News Talk KZRG crews are on stand-by.

“We start looking at our trucks and equipment by making sure they’re in good working order, ready to roll out at a moments notice. We’re looking at personnel and staffing, making sure our contact centers are ready to staff up quickly if we start getting customer calls. We have adequate materials on hand, but we also have those channels in place to get materials, in case we need them, from distributors after hours and over the weekend. ”

Maus recalls the ice storm of ’07 and the changes they’ve made since that time.

“Since that time, we’ve gotten very aggressive with our tree trimming program. New rules have been put in place, and that’s really shown some great results for us in the last several storms that we’ve had.”

Maus says crews always repair the major transmission lines and substations first, then work their way out to neighborhood distribution lines, and lastly, crews will repair downed lines that run to individual homes. You should also have your own plan in place, especially for those that are medically dependent on electric.

If you experience an outage, the easiest way to report it is through their automated system.