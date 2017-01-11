Dallas Woman Accused Of Killing New Mother And Stealing Infant To Be Extradited To Wichita

A woman accused of killing a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn daughter has been served papers that would extradite her from Texas to Kansas. Yesenia Sesmas, who is being held in the Dallas County Jail, was served the papers on Friday. Authorities believe Sesmas faked a pregnancy, then killed Laura Abarca-Nogueda and kidnapped her newborn daughter in November 2016. Baby Sofia, who was six days old at the time, was found safe at a home in Dallas after a nationwide search. The extradition process may take up to three months.