Cardinals Caravan In Joplin Saturday

A reminder that spring is almost here: The Cardinals Caravan will be in Joplin Saturday (1/14). Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and infielder Greg Garcia will headline a group of former, current and future Cardinals Saturday at noon at Taylor Performing Arts Center at Missouri Southern. Cardinals Radio Network Host Tom Ackerman tells News Talk KZRG young fans can get a special bonus.

“The first 400 children 15 and under through the door on the day of the event get an autograph ticket. So that guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.”