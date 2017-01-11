Blizzard Sentenced In 2015 Death

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s brother. Clinton Blizzard was sentenced after pleading guilty Monday (1/9) to a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter. Authorities say Blizzard fled the scene after fatally shooting 35-year-old Nathaniel “Steven” Higgins, of Milo. The shooting happened in September 2015 at a residence near Wentworth. Blizzard was captured three days later when an off-duty Jasper County jailer recognized him in a Joplin store and contacted police.