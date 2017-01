A woman from Mount Vernon has been indicted for carrying large amounts of meth and cocaine from California to Springfield. The federal indictment says 26-year-old Rubi Espinoza was seen leaving a bus from California on January 2nd acting extremely nervous. A DEA task force officer searched Espinoza’s luggage and found ten packaged bundles of meth and a packaged bundle of cocaine. Espinoza told authorities a friend asked her if she wanted to make some money carrying the drugs to Springfield.