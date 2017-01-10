MoDOT Prepping For Freezing Rain

You’ll want to enjoy the unseasonably high temperatures over the next few days, as a cold front, and freezing rain is on the way. KZRG Chief Meteorologist John Wetherbee says everything changes late Thursday night.

“Freezing rain chances will be increasing as surface temperatures are expected to range from the mid 20’s to the low 30’s. Temperatures will warm above freezing Friday night.”

MoDot is preparing area roads with safety in mind. MoDOT Engineer Bob Becker.

“We’re looking at the temperatures as they’re coming in and it doesn’t look like they’re going to get real low, so we’ll get a pre-treatment out there to prevent that ice from sticking to the roadways.”

Becker says motorists should always drive with extreme caution when dealing with ice, because actual road conditions can vary greatly even within short distances.

Wetherbee says rain will continue Saturday and Sunday as the temperatures will be well above freezing all weekend, even reaching the 50’s on Sunday.

