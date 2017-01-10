Joplin Vision 2022 Seeking Focus Group Participants

The Joplin City Council received an update from the leaders of Joplin Vision 2022 at a work session Monday night. More than 75 residents have signed up for one or more of the six committees formed to provide ideas in ways the community can be improved over the next five years. Joplin Vision 2022 Chairman Clifford Wert tells News Talk KZRG how this group differs from the Citizens Advisory Recovery Team- the group that introduced Wallace-Bajjali to the city.

“This group is different from CART because it organically evolved from individuals who were just passionate about Joplin’s future and what is next for the city.”

Two international accounting students from MSSU are also helping collect data. Wert says the students are comparing Joplin’s financials to similar cities across the U.S.- St. George, UT, Sioux City, IA, and Bowling Green, KY.

“We’re just looking at the numerical comparisons to see how they’re taking in their resources, and how they’re expending those resources in order to be dynamically growing communities.”