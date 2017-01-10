Joplin School District Suspends Bible Study

The Joplin school district has suspended North Middle School’s Bible study that provided doughnuts to those who attended. The district announced the action after a complaint from the American Humanist Association, which alleged school employees and clergy used the doughnuts to attract students to the Bible study. The district says the Bible study did not comply with a district policy that permits student-led initiatives only for students in grades 9-12. The district’s statement says the Bible study is suspended “as it is currently organized.”