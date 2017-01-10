Joplin PD Gearing Up For 48th Citizens Police Academy

The Joplin Police Department is gearing up for their 48th Citizens Police Academy next month. The free 14-week class will meet every Thursday evening from February 2nd though May 4th. It’s an exciting opportunity for those that are interested in learning more of the behind -the-scenes work of the department. Sgt. Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG police officers do a lot more than write traffic tickets.

“You’ll learn about some of the more not-so-routine things that we do- the crime investigations, the detail we put into investigating traffic crashes, and crime scenes.”

Participants will also learn about SWAT operations, use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement, and even meet the K9 unit.

Rives says the program is a win-win for everyone.

“It allows the community to know what the police department does and why we do the things that we do. The officers also really love the interactions with the community, allowing us to reach out and see what the perceptions of the police department are and how we can bridge some of the gaps.”

You can print out the application and mail or drop it off at the Joplin Police station.