A man charged in last week’s shooting death of an 82-year-old Lawrence County man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. 44-year-old Shannon Hensley entered the plea Monday (1/9) in Lawrence County Circuit Court in the death of Nolan Karch. Authorities say deputies who responded to a report about a possibly dead person at Karch’s home near Aurora found Karch’s body on a floor January 2.