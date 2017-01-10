Greitens: No New Regulations

Missouri’s new Governor, Eric Greitens, is putting a temporary freeze on new government regulations.

Greitens on Tuesday (1/10) signed an executive order banning state agencies from creating new regulations through the end of February.

He said in a video announcement first released on Facebook that burdensome regulations hurt businesses.

Any proposed new regulations must get approval from Greitens’ office first. The order also calls for a review of all current regulations, which must include holding public meetings to give businesses and residents an opportunity to weigh in on whether regulations should be cut.

State agencies have until the end of June 2018 to drop regulations that don’t meet Greitens’ criteria.