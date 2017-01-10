February 10 Buffalo Run Boxing Card To Be Nationally Televised

Buffalo Run Casino in Miami will host another live nationally televised boxing card. It will be Friday, February 10th, televised on Showtime. Promoter Tony Holden tells News Talk KZRG Showtime’s executives love what happens in the ring in Miami.

“There’s two things that they really like and love. They love (Ivan “The Beast”) Baranchyk, but they really like Trey Lippe-Morrison. And they also really like this crowd and this venue.”

Baranchyk (13-0) will take on Abel Ramos (17-1) in the main event in a matchup of super lightweights. Lippe-Morrison will face an opponent to be determined, after his scheduled opponent canceled. The heavyweight from Jay says that’s part of the fight biz. “It’s just something you’ve got to deal with in this sport. So I’m just dealing with it the best I can and I’ve got to get ready to fight anybody. If you want to be top dog, you’ve got to be prepared to fight anybody.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (1/11) at noon at the Buffalo Run box office.