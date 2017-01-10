Debra and David Humphreys Donate $1 Million To MSSU

On Tuesday Missouri Southern State University announced TAMKO Building Products CEO David Humphreys and his wife Debra have donated $1million to the university to establish a new scholarship program. The Debra and David Humphreys Excellence Award scholarships will benefit students who graduate high schools within a 50-mile radius of Missouri Southern. Debra Humphreys tells NewsTalk KZRG, the scholarships are an investment in the community.

“We’re hoping those students will remain the community,” Humphreys says. She says the students can “share what they’ve learned, and their knowledge and expertise in Joplin, and the surrounding area.” Debra Humphreys is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin.

MSSU President Dr. Alan Marble says at least 40 students per year will receive the scholarships. He says even more students can benefit “if we can have others step up and do the kind of things the Humphreys have done.”

The scholarships will go to students majoring in biological and physical sciences, mathematics, education, accounting, finance, engineering technology or computer science. Students in the “Yours to Lose” advanced medical school program will also be eligible for the award.